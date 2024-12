Diego León, cerca de la Premier League

🚨🔴 The agreement between Man United and Cerro Porteno for 17 year old left back Diego León is almost done.



Fee worth $5m plus add-ons, final details being sealed with Jason Wilcox taking care of it.



Negotiations underway on player’s salary/contract.



Here we go, soon. 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/kKBfxzTDn8