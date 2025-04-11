11 abr. 2025
Cartelera Deportiva

Cartelera deportiva del fin de semana

Como cada viernes te presentamos los principales eventos en la agenda para el fin de semana.

Abril 11, 2025 11:03 a. m. • 
Por Redacción D10
Cartelera deportiva D10 11.png

Julio Enciso enfrentará al Chelsea.

Mucha acción a nivel internacional en el mundo deportivo. Este fin de semana habrá buenos duelos en las principales ligas de Europa, pero también acción en el mundo motor en donde Joshua Duerksen estará presente.

El piloto paraguayo volverá a presentarse en la Fórmula 2, esta vez para correr en el Circuito Internacional de Bahrain por la segunda jornada de la categoría. El compatriota había cerrado con triunfo en la Sprint de Melbourne y lidera la tabla de puntuaciones.

VIERNES 11 DE ABRIL

15.30 – Wolfsburgo vs. Leipzig – Bundesliga

15.45 – Udinese vs. Milan – Serie A

18.30 – Libertad vs. Nacional – Torneo Apertura

21.00 – Newell’s vs. Argentinos Juniors – Liga Argentina

SÁBADO 12 DE ABRIL

8.30 – Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace – Premier League

10.30 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Unión Berlin - Bundesliga

11.00 – Brighton vs. Leicester City – Premier League

11.00 – Nottingham Forest vs. Everton – Premier League

11.15 – Getafe vs. Las Palmas – Liga de España

11.15 – Carrera Sprint Joshua Duerksen - Fórmula 2

13.00 – Inter vs. Cagliari – Serie A

13.30 – Bayern Múnich vs. Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

15.45 – Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution – MLS

15.45 – Juventus vs. Lecce – Serie A

16.00 – Leganés vs. Barcelona – Liga de España

17.30 – Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls – MLS

18.30 – Cerro Porteño vs. Sportivo Luqueño - Torneo Apertura

20.30 – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Austin FC – MLS

20.30 – Belgrano vs. Boca Juniors – Liga Argentina

DOMINGO 13 DE ABRIL

8.25 – Carrera Principal Joshua Duerksen – Fórmula 2

10.00 – Chelsea vs. Ipswich Town – Premier League

10.00 – Liverpool vs. West Ham United – Premier League

10.00 – Wolves vs. Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League

11.15 – Alavés vs. Real Madrid – Liga de España

13.00 – Como vs. Torino – Serie A

15.45 – Lazio vs. Roma – Serie A

17.30 – Gremio vs. Flamengo – Brasileirão

17.30 – San Pablo vs. Cruzeiro – Brasileirão

18.00 – Independiente vs. San Martín – Liga Argentina

18.00 – Olimpia vs. Sportivo Ameliano – Torneo Apertura

20.00 – Fortaleza vs. Internacional – Brasileirão

20.15 – River Plate vs. Talleres - Liga Argentina.

20.15 – General Caballero vs. Guaraní – Torneo Apertura.

Cartelera deportiva Fútbol Internacional Fútbol paraguayo
Redacción D10
Más contenido de esta sección
Web-Zero.png
Cartelera Deportiva
Con los ojos en la Premier League
La Cartelera Deportiva D10 te acerca la agenda con los encuentros más atractivos del fin de semana.
Febrero 14, 2025 09:52 a. m.
 · 
Redacción D10
Web Zero 2.png
Cartelera Deportiva
Neymar, el principal atractivo del fin de semana
Cartelera Deportiva D10 te trae lo mejor de los partidos del fin de semana con Neymar siendo atractivo en su segundo partido con el Santos.
Febrero 07, 2025 08:56 a. m.
 · 
Redacción D10
WhatsApp Image 2025-01-31 at 16.23.52.jpeg
Cartelera Deportiva
Cartelera Deportiva con activa presencia paraguaya
Como cada viernes te presentamos los mejores encuentros para este fin de semana en Cartelera Deportiva D10.
Enero 31, 2025 04:36 p. m.
 · 
Redacción D10
Cartelera deportiva D10.png
Cartelera Deportiva
Cartelera Deportiva D10 con el regreso del fútbol paraguayo
La Cartelera Deportiva D10 del fin de semana trae consigo el regreso del fútbol paraguayo y la activa participación de los compatriotas en el exterior.
Enero 24, 2025 10:36 a. m.
 · 
Redacción D10