Cartelera deportiva del fin de semana

Mucha acción a nivel internacional en el mundo deportivo. Este fin de semana habrá buenos duelos en las principales ligas de Europa, pero también acción en el mundo motor en donde Joshua Duerksen estará presente.
El piloto paraguayo volverá a presentarse en la Fórmula 2, esta vez para correr en el Circuito Internacional de Bahrain por la segunda jornada de la categoría. El compatriota había cerrado con triunfo en la Sprint de Melbourne y lidera la tabla de puntuaciones.
VIERNES 11 DE ABRIL
15.30 – Wolfsburgo vs. Leipzig – Bundesliga
15.45 – Udinese vs. Milan – Serie A
18.30 – Libertad vs. Nacional – Torneo Apertura
21.00 – Newell’s vs. Argentinos Juniors – Liga Argentina
SÁBADO 12 DE ABRIL
8.30 – Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace – Premier League
10.30 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Unión Berlin - Bundesliga
11.00 – Brighton vs. Leicester City – Premier League
11.00 – Nottingham Forest vs. Everton – Premier League
11.15 – Getafe vs. Las Palmas – Liga de España
11.15 – Carrera Sprint Joshua Duerksen - Fórmula 2
13.00 – Inter vs. Cagliari – Serie A
13.30 – Bayern Múnich vs. Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga
15.45 – Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution – MLS
15.45 – Juventus vs. Lecce – Serie A
16.00 – Leganés vs. Barcelona – Liga de España
17.30 – Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls – MLS
18.30 – Cerro Porteño vs. Sportivo Luqueño - Torneo Apertura
20.30 – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Austin FC – MLS
20.30 – Belgrano vs. Boca Juniors – Liga Argentina
DOMINGO 13 DE ABRIL
8.25 – Carrera Principal Joshua Duerksen – Fórmula 2
10.00 – Chelsea vs. Ipswich Town – Premier League
10.00 – Liverpool vs. West Ham United – Premier League
10.00 – Wolves vs. Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League
11.15 – Alavés vs. Real Madrid – Liga de España
13.00 – Como vs. Torino – Serie A
15.45 – Lazio vs. Roma – Serie A
17.30 – Gremio vs. Flamengo – Brasileirão
17.30 – San Pablo vs. Cruzeiro – Brasileirão
18.00 – Independiente vs. San Martín – Liga Argentina
18.00 – Olimpia vs. Sportivo Ameliano – Torneo Apertura
20.00 – Fortaleza vs. Internacional – Brasileirão
20.15 – River Plate vs. Talleres - Liga Argentina.
20.15 – General Caballero vs. Guaraní – Torneo Apertura.