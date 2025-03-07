Cartelera deportiva del fin de semana

Se viene otro fin de semana cargado de fútbol internacional, con la atención centrada en lo que vayan a hacer los paraguayos que militan en las grandes ligas cuando ya falta muy poco para volver a tener acción en las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas.
Diego Gómez y el Brighton vuelven a presentarse este sábado ante el Fulham, mientras que Ramón Sosa esperará su chance también mañana ante el Manchester City de Guardiola.
Acá toda la agenda.
Viernes 7 de marzo
16.30 – Monchengladbach vs. Mainz - Bundesliga
16.45 – Cagliari vs. Génova – Serie A
16.45 – Toulouse vs. Mónaco – Ligue 1
21.15 – Central Córdoba vs. Boca Juniors – Liga Argentina
Sábado 8 de marzo
9.30 – Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City – Premier League
11.00 – Parma vs. Torino – Serie A
11.30 – Bayern Múnich vs. Bochum – Bundesliga
11.30 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Augsburg - Bundesliga
12.00 – Brighton vs. Fulham – Premier League
12.00 – Liverpool vs. Southampton – Premier League
13.00 – Rennais vs. PSG – Ligue 1
14.00 – Lecce vs. Milan – Serie A
16.45 – Inter vs. Monza – Serie A
17.00 – Barcelona vs. Osasuna - Liga de España
17.00 – San Lorenzo vs. Independiente – Liga Argentina
17.45 – Flamengo vs. Vasco Da Gama – Torneo Carioca
17.45 – Gremio vs. Internacional – Torneo Gaúcho
18.15 – Tembetary vs. Deportivo Recoleta – Torneo Apertura
20.00 – Toluca vs. Necaxa – Liga MX
20.30 – Trinidense vs. Libertad – Torneo Apertura
21.30 – Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls – MLS
Domingo 9 de marzo
10.00 – Getafe vs. Atlético de Madrid – Liga de España
11.00 – Chelsea vs. Leicester – Premier League
11.00 – Napoli vs. Fiorentina – Serie A
12.15 – Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano – Liga de España
13.30 – Manchester United vs. Arsenal – Premier League
16.45 – Juventus vs. Atalanta – Serie A
18.15 – General Caballero vs. Cerro Porteño – Torneo Apertura
18.30 – Corinthians vs. Santos – Torneo Paulista
19.15 – River Plate vs. Atlético Tucumán – Liga Argentina
20.30 – Olimpia vs. 2 de Mayo – Torneo Apertura
21.30 – Newell’s vs. Belgrano – Liga Argentina