07 mar. 2025
Cartelera deportiva del fin de semana

Con las miradas en la Premier y principalmente en Diego Gómez, presentamos la cartelera deportiva del fin de semana.

Diego Gómez, futbolista paraguayo destacado.

Se viene otro fin de semana cargado de fútbol internacional, con la atención centrada en lo que vayan a hacer los paraguayos que militan en las grandes ligas cuando ya falta muy poco para volver a tener acción en las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas.

Diego Gómez y el Brighton vuelven a presentarse este sábado ante el Fulham, mientras que Ramón Sosa esperará su chance también mañana ante el Manchester City de Guardiola.

Acá toda la agenda.

Viernes 7 de marzo

16.30 – Monchengladbach vs. Mainz - Bundesliga

16.45 – Cagliari vs. Génova – Serie A

16.45 – Toulouse vs. Mónaco – Ligue 1

21.15 – Central Córdoba vs. Boca Juniors – Liga Argentina

Sábado 8 de marzo

9.30 – Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City – Premier League

11.00 – Parma vs. Torino – Serie A

11.30 – Bayern Múnich vs. Bochum – Bundesliga

11.30 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Augsburg - Bundesliga

12.00 – Brighton vs. Fulham – Premier League

12.00 – Liverpool vs. Southampton – Premier League

13.00 – Rennais vs. PSG – Ligue 1

14.00 – Lecce vs. Milan – Serie A

16.45 – Inter vs. Monza – Serie A

17.00 – Barcelona vs. Osasuna - Liga de España

17.00 – San Lorenzo vs. Independiente – Liga Argentina

17.45 – Flamengo vs. Vasco Da Gama – Torneo Carioca

17.45 – Gremio vs. Internacional – Torneo Gaúcho

18.15 – Tembetary vs. Deportivo Recoleta – Torneo Apertura

20.00 – Toluca vs. Necaxa – Liga MX

20.30 – Trinidense vs. Libertad – Torneo Apertura

21.30 – Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls – MLS

Domingo 9 de marzo

10.00 – Getafe vs. Atlético de Madrid – Liga de España

11.00 – Chelsea vs. Leicester – Premier League

11.00 – Napoli vs. Fiorentina – Serie A

12.15 – Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano – Liga de España

13.30 – Manchester United vs. Arsenal – Premier League

16.45 – Juventus vs. Atalanta – Serie A

18.15 – General Caballero vs. Cerro Porteño – Torneo Apertura

18.30 – Corinthians vs. Santos – Torneo Paulista

19.15 – River Plate vs. Atlético Tucumán – Liga Argentina

20.30 – Olimpia vs. 2 de Mayo – Torneo Apertura

21.30 – Newell’s vs. Belgrano – Liga Argentina

