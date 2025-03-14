14 mar. 2025
El blanco y negro resalta en la cartelera deportiva

El clásico blanco y negro se roba la atención de una cargada cartelera deportiva que arranca este viernes.

Libertad y Olimpia animará el clásico blanco y negro.

Llega otro fin de semana con mucho fútbol local e internacional, y se destaca el clásico blanco y negro del certamen paraguayo.

Mirá la agenda:

Viernes 14 de marzo

9:00 - 2 de Mayo vs. General Caballero JLM - Torneo Apertura

16:45 - Génova vs. Lecce - Serie A

16:45 - Nice vs. Auxerre - Ligue 1

19:00 - Argentinos Juniors vs. Aldosivi - Liga Argentina

19:30 - Guaraní vs. Tembetary - Torneo Apertura

21:00 - Godoy Cruz vs. San Lorenzo - Liga Argentina

22:00 - Necaxa vs. León - Liga MX

22:00 - Querétaro vs. Mazatlán - Liga MX

Sábado 15 de marzo

0:00 - Puebla vs. Toluca - Liga MX

11:30 - Unión Berlín vs. Bayern Munich - Bundesliga

12:00 - Everton vs. West Ham - Premier League

12:00 - Ipswich Town - Premier League

12:00 - Manchester City vs- Brighton - Premier League

14:00 - Milan vs. Como - Serie A

14:30 - RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

14:30 - Villarreal vs. Real Madrid - La Liga

15:00 - Angers vs. Monaco - Ligue 1

16:00 - Deportivo Riestra vs. River Plate - Liga Argentina

16:45 - Venezia vs. Napoli - Serie A

16:45 - Torino vs. Empoli - Serie A

17:00 - Girona vs. Valencia - La Liga

16:00 - Estudiantes de La Plata vs. Newell’s Olds Boys - Liga Argentina

19:30 - Libertad vs. Olimpia - Torneo Apertura

18:30 - Rosario Central vs. Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata - Liga Argentina

20:00 - Tigres vs. Santos - Liga MX

21:00 - Sarmiento vs. Talleres - Liga Argentina

22:00 - Cruz Azul vs. San Luis - Liga MX

22:10 - Juárez vs. Guadalajara - Liga MX

Domingo 16 de marzo

0:05 - Atlas vs América - Liga MX

10:30 - Arsenal vs. Chelsea - Premier League

10:30 - Fulham vs. Tottenham - Premier League

11:00 - Bologna vs. Lazio - Serie A

11:00 - Olympique de Lyon vs. Le Havre - Ligue 1

11:30 - Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

12:00 - Roma vs. Cagliari - Serie A

12:15 - Sevilla vs. Athletic - La Liga

14:00 - Fiorentina vs. Juventus - Serie A

14:30 - Osasuna vs. Getafe - La Liga

15:30 - Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen - Bundesliga

16:00 - Independiente vs. Racing - Liga Argentina

16:00 - Leicester vs. Manchester United - Premier League

16:15 - Cerro Porteño vs. Sportivo Ameliano - Torneo Apertura

16:45 - Atalanta vs. Inter - Serie A

16:45 - París Saint-Germain vs. Olympique de Marsella - Ligue 1

17:00 - Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona - La Liga

18:15 - Boca Juniors vs. Defensa y Justicia - Liga Argentina

18:30 - Deportivo Recoleta vs. Sportivo Luqueño - Torneo Apertura

21:00 - Pumas vs. Monterrey - Liga MX

21:00 - Lanús vs. Instituto - Liga Argentina

Lunes 17 de marzo

20:30 - Nacional vs. Sportivo Trinidense - Torneo Apertura

21:15 - Atlético Tucumán vs Vélez Sarsfield - Liga Argentina

