El blanco y negro resalta en la cartelera deportiva

Llega otro fin de semana con mucho fútbol local e internacional, y se destaca el clásico blanco y negro del certamen paraguayo.
Mirá la agenda:
Viernes 14 de marzo
9:00 - 2 de Mayo vs. General Caballero JLM - Torneo Apertura
16:45 - Génova vs. Lecce - Serie A
16:45 - Nice vs. Auxerre - Ligue 1
19:00 - Argentinos Juniors vs. Aldosivi - Liga Argentina
19:30 - Guaraní vs. Tembetary - Torneo Apertura
21:00 - Godoy Cruz vs. San Lorenzo - Liga Argentina
22:00 - Necaxa vs. León - Liga MX
22:00 - Querétaro vs. Mazatlán - Liga MX
Sábado 15 de marzo
0:00 - Puebla vs. Toluca - Liga MX
11:30 - Unión Berlín vs. Bayern Munich - Bundesliga
12:00 - Everton vs. West Ham - Premier League
12:00 - Ipswich Town - Premier League
12:00 - Manchester City vs- Brighton - Premier League
14:00 - Milan vs. Como - Serie A
14:30 - RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga
14:30 - Villarreal vs. Real Madrid - La Liga
15:00 - Angers vs. Monaco - Ligue 1
16:00 - Deportivo Riestra vs. River Plate - Liga Argentina
16:45 - Venezia vs. Napoli - Serie A
16:45 - Torino vs. Empoli - Serie A
17:00 - Girona vs. Valencia - La Liga
16:00 - Estudiantes de La Plata vs. Newell’s Olds Boys - Liga Argentina
19:30 - Libertad vs. Olimpia - Torneo Apertura
18:30 - Rosario Central vs. Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata - Liga Argentina
20:00 - Tigres vs. Santos - Liga MX
21:00 - Sarmiento vs. Talleres - Liga Argentina
22:00 - Cruz Azul vs. San Luis - Liga MX
22:10 - Juárez vs. Guadalajara - Liga MX
Domingo 16 de marzo
0:05 - Atlas vs América - Liga MX
10:30 - Arsenal vs. Chelsea - Premier League
10:30 - Fulham vs. Tottenham - Premier League
11:00 - Bologna vs. Lazio - Serie A
11:00 - Olympique de Lyon vs. Le Havre - Ligue 1
11:30 - Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga
12:00 - Roma vs. Cagliari - Serie A
12:15 - Sevilla vs. Athletic - La Liga
14:00 - Fiorentina vs. Juventus - Serie A
14:30 - Osasuna vs. Getafe - La Liga
15:30 - Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen - Bundesliga
16:00 - Independiente vs. Racing - Liga Argentina
16:00 - Leicester vs. Manchester United - Premier League
16:15 - Cerro Porteño vs. Sportivo Ameliano - Torneo Apertura
16:45 - Atalanta vs. Inter - Serie A
16:45 - París Saint-Germain vs. Olympique de Marsella - Ligue 1
17:00 - Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona - La Liga
18:15 - Boca Juniors vs. Defensa y Justicia - Liga Argentina
18:30 - Deportivo Recoleta vs. Sportivo Luqueño - Torneo Apertura
21:00 - Pumas vs. Monterrey - Liga MX
21:00 - Lanús vs. Instituto - Liga Argentina
Lunes 17 de marzo
20:30 - Nacional vs. Sportivo Trinidense - Torneo Apertura
21:15 - Atlético Tucumán vs Vélez Sarsfield - Liga Argentina