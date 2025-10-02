02 oct. 2025
Fútbol Internacional

Dos paraguayos en el #TOTW del FC26

Tras una gran sexta jornada en sus equipos, los paraguayos Omar Alderete y Diego Gómez figuran en el equipo del fin de semana de la Premier League de un famoso videojuego.

Octubre 02, 2025 03:40 p. m. • 
Por Redacción D10
G13n5_lWsAAUP2u.jpg

Omar Alderete anotó de cabeza su primer gol para el Sunderland.

Omar Alderete le dio el triunfo al Sunderland sobre el Nottingham Forest en la sexta fecha del Premier League, mientras que Diego Gómez se mandó un partidazo en la victoria del Brighton sobre el Chelsea y estos rendimientos fueron destacados en un famoso videojuego.

El FC26 ubicó a los dos paraguayos en el #TOTW, que significa Team of the Week (Equipo de la Semana) y es una promoción semanal en el videojuego donde se destacan y potencian las cartas de jugadores que realizaron un gran papel en encuentros de fútbol reales durante la semana. Gómez venía de convertir cuatro goles para su equipo ante el Barnsley por la Copa de la Liga.

Omar Alderete Diego Gómez Premier League Brighton Sunderland
Redacción D10
