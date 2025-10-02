Dos paraguayos en el #TOTW del FC26

Omar Alderete le dio el triunfo al Sunderland sobre el Nottingham Forest en la sexta fecha del Premier League, mientras que Diego Gómez se mandó un partidazo en la victoria del Brighton sobre el Chelsea y estos rendimientos fueron destacados en un famoso videojuego.
4 Premier League stars feature in the @easportsfc #TOTW— Premier League (@premierleague) October 1, 2025
Available in-game now! 📷 pic.twitter.com/neevGfLQyg
El FC26 ubicó a los dos paraguayos en el #TOTW, que significa Team of the Week (Equipo de la Semana) y es una promoción semanal en el videojuego donde se destacan y potencian las cartas de jugadores que realizaron un gran papel en encuentros de fútbol reales durante la semana. Gómez venía de convertir cuatro goles para su equipo ante el Barnsley por la Copa de la Liga.
The moments and playmakers that defined the latest matchday.— EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) October 1, 2025
Team of the Week 3 is live in #FC26.#FUT pic.twitter.com/iqOBrtatiB