Sebastián Olmedo
Paraguayos en el Exterior
Sebastián Olmedo se hace sentir para el Puebla
El paraguayo Sebastián Olmedo convirtió un gol de cabeza y le dio al Puebla un empate ante Tigres por los cuartos de final del fútbol mexicano.
Diciembre 01, 2023 06:08 a. m.