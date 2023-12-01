01 dic. 2023

Sebastián Olmedo

Paraguayos en el Exterior
Sebastián Olmedo se hace sentir para el Puebla
El paraguayo Sebastián Olmedo convirtió un gol de cabeza y le dio al Puebla un empate ante Tigres por los cuartos de final del fútbol mexicano.
Diciembre 01, 2023 06:08 a. m.